Huge cycle rally in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur marks awareness drive on ill effects of drug abuse

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district police, along with Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), jointly organised a massive bicycle rally titled ‘No Drugs Bro - Ride a Bicycle Bro’ to create public awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse on Sunday.

EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna, Guntur District Collector Tameem Ansariya, SP Vakul Jindal, and other officials took part in the event, and the cycle rally was flagged off by EAGLE SP Nagesh Babu. Around 500 participants, including students, residents, cyclists, police personnel and volunteers, took part in the event, which received an overwhelming response from the public.

The rally began near the TIDCO housing complex at Nallapadu police station and passed through Swarna Bharathi Nagar, JKC College Road, Gujjannagundla Circle, Swamy Theatre Centre, TJPS College and the Pattabhipuram Flyover, finally concluding at the District police parade ground.

Speaking on the occasion, the EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna expressed his concern that inimical forces are attempting to weaken the younger generation by promoting drug culture and called upon the public to remain alert and united to defeat such attempts. He emphasised the vital role of youth in nation-building and warned against falling prey to dangerous substances. “Inspired by the ‘Fit India’ campaign and with a strong resolve to build a drug-free society, we have organised a large-scale bicycle rally titled “No Drugs Bro - Ride a Bicycle Bro” to create public awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse. The rally serves as an eye-opener for the general public on the dangers of narcotics consumption. This is to educate people about the devastating impact of substance abuse and to make Guntur a drug-free district,” he explained.

Collector Tameem Ansariya urged the youth to take up cycling as a regular form of exercise to stay physically fit and mentally strong, thereby distancing themselves from intoxicants. She stressed that a healthy body and calm mind significantly reduce the risk of falling into addictions.

The SP cautioned that casual experimentation with ganja and drugs for thrill or peer pressure can eventually lead to addiction, destruction of career and even death. He advised young people to stay cautious and make informed, responsible choices. “Drug abuse is one of the biggest challenges facing modern society and needs collective action from all walks of life to uproot it completely. Parents, especially mothers, have to monitor their children’s behaviour closely and guide them on the right path,” Vakul Jindal said.

Further, police officials appealed to citizens to report any cases of ganja consumption, sale or supply by calling the toll-free number 1972, Dial 112, or by informing the nearest police station.

The event drew wide appreciation from the public, with students and volunteers actively taking part, spreading message of a drug-free lifestyle.