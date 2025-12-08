Middlemen gain, ryots lose as paddy purchase goes haywire in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Middlemen have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the ongoing paddy procurement process, with farmers alleging systematic exploitation through informal arrangements.

With procurement virtually paralysed at the village level, intermediaries are directly approaching farmers and lifting paddy stocks. Even when the produce is later routed through government procurement and the full Minimum Support Price (MSP) is credited to farmers’ bank accounts, cultivators allege they are forced to return a portion of the amount to middlemen, exposing a deeper nexus that is draining farm incomes and undermining the procurement mechanism.

Farmers across the State say they are facing severe difficulties in selling their paddy, sharply contradicting government claims that procurement is progressing smoothly. The procurement centres are reportedly informing farmers that rice mills are not lifting stocks, effectively pushing cultivators towards private traders. This has resulted in widespread distress sales at prices well below the MSP, causing heavy financial losses.

This year, the situation has been further aggravated by the Montha cyclone and heavy rainfall, which damaged standing crops and harvested produce in several districts. Farmers said the rains led to grain discolouration and fungal infection, locally known as ‘mangu’, prompting middlemen and mills to either reject the produce outright or accept it only at very low prices citing quality norms.