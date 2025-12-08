New Tirupati-Shirdi Express to enhance pilgrim travel

TIRUPATI: Rail connectivity between southern and western pilgrimage centres will receive a major boost with the launch of the Tirupati–Sainagar Shirdi Express on December 9, 2025.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the new express train service via video conference at 10 am
A formal programme will be held at the Tirupati Railway Station, with Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investment Minister BC Janardhan Reddy as the chief guest.
Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLA Aarani Srinivasulu and South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, along with other public representatives and officials, are expected to attend.
The new express train is expected to benefit lakhs of devotees and passengers travelling between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra States. It will connect major junctions, including Gudur, Guntur, Secunderabad, Vikarabad, Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) and Manmad.
With LHB coaches and a mix of 2AC, Sleeper and General coaches, the express service is set to improve tourism, business travel and regional connectivity.
Ahead of regular operations, a special inaugural service (Train Nos. 07425/07426) will run on 9 and 10 December. Train No. 07425 will depart Tirupati at 11:10 a.m. on 9 December, while Train No. 07426 will leave Shirdi at 10:20 p.m. on 10 December.
The weekly service (Train Nos. 17425/17426) will begin on December 14.
Train No. 17425 will depart Tirupati every Sunday at 4 a.m., and Train No. 17426 will leave Sainagar Shirdi every Monday at 7:35 p.m. Officials said the Tirupati–Shirdi Express marks a major step in improving inter-state rail services, offering better convenience, spiritual access and passenger comfort while meeting a long-standing public demand.