New Tirupati-Shirdi Express to enhance pilgrim travel

TIRUPATI: Rail connectivity between southern and western pilgrimage centres will receive a major boost with the launch of the Tirupati–Sainagar Shirdi Express on December 9, 2025.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the new express train service via video conference at 10 am

A formal programme will be held at the Tirupati Railway Station, with Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investment Minister BC Janardhan Reddy as the chief guest.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLA Aarani Srinivasulu and South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, along with other public representatives and officials, are expected to attend.

The new express train is expected to benefit lakhs of devotees and passengers travelling between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra States. It will connect major junctions, including Gudur, Guntur, Secunderabad, Vikarabad, Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) and Manmad.