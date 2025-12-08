Praja Arogya Vedika Seminar highlights need for improved healthcare system

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at the Praja Arogya Vedika seminar emphasised that a health care system should be designed to provide well-being for all citizens. They also stressed that family relationships remain strong only when unity is combined with emotional management.

The seminar was organised at the MB Science Centre, Vijayawada, to mark the death anniversary of Dr Amit Sen Gupta, founder of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan. The event was presided over by senior physician and NTR district honorary president Dr Surapaneni Sudhakar.

District honorary president of Praja Arogya Vedika, Dr Mamidi Seetharama Rao, recalled Dr Sen Gupta’s relentless efforts at both national and international levels to address public health issues. He highlighted Gupta’s work on policy reforms, patents, and drug quality, noting his lifelong mission of ‘Health for All.’

Prominent cardiologist Dr A Poornanand spoke on “Challenges and Solutions in Andhra Pradesh Health Care System.” He praised Praja Arogya Vedika’s commitment to public health, while pointing out that lack of awareness has led patients to distrust qualified doctors and rely instead on untrained advice.

Pediatrician Dr G Surendra stressed the need for greater public awareness about diseases and medical care. He observed that while the poor often cannot afford treatment, even the middle class struggles to access proper healthcare due to a lack of knowledge.