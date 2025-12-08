Sanatana Dharma is a spiritual science: Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participated in the ‘Brhat Gitotsava’ organised at the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Kshetra, where he was conferred the title ‘Abhinava Krishnadevaraya’ by Parama Pujya Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji, head of the Paryaya Puthige Sri Krishna Math.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan said Sanatana Dharma is not a superstition but a spiritual science that has guided humanity with values of justice, compassion, and responsibility. He stressed that Hindus must safeguard their dharma themselves rather than only reacting to external attacks.

Recalling legal battles fought in Tamil Nadu to uphold religious practices, he urged for greater awareness among devotees to prevent such challenges in the future.

He noted that the Bhagavad Gita is not confined to any region or religion, but serves as a universal guide and mentor. “The Gita is a counsellor when the mind falters, a mentor when thoughts are confused, and a compass that directs us towards duty and truth,” he said, appealing to youth, especially Gen Z and millennials, to read it as a source of strength.

He explained that leadership means aligning every action with ethics, service and responsibility. He said the Gita’s teaching of nishkama karma inspired him to contest only 21 seats, prioritising the State’s welfare over personal gain.