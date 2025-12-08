Tirupati NSU student accuses two assistant professors of sexual harassment

TIRUPATI: National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, has been drawn into a controversy following allegations of sexual harassment made by a female student against two assistant professors.

The case has sparked intense debate in academic and political circles, amid claims that the university management delayed filing a formal police complaint.

Acting on a complaint lodged by NSU In-charge Registrar Rajanikant Shukla, Tirupati West Police registered a case late Saturday night. The charges include sexual harassment, intimidation, blackmail, and mental harassment.

Police have begun questioning the accused, and seized their mobile phones, which are being examined for call records, messages, photographs, and video evidence.

Sections 75(1), 77, 79, read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked in the FIR No. 183/2025 filed by Tirupati West Police against Assistant Professor Lakshman Kumar of the Department of Education.

Local reports suggest that three staff members visited the police station on November 24 and 25 without the victim, but the police did not accept the complaint at that time. Rumours later spread that the student, feeling helpless, collected her Transfer Certificate from the university, saying “nothing would happen.”

Later, the Sanskrit University management has suspended Lakshman Kumar. University officials have clarified that online rumours about pregnancy of the student are unfounded and do not figure in the FIR or any official complaint documents.

The university administration has also come under scrutiny for the delay in filing a formal police complaint despite being ‘aware’ of the situation earlier.