Vizag model for Srinagar’s energy project

VIJAYAWADA: The success of Visakhapatnam’s pioneering LED street lighting project, which became a national model for energy-efficient urban transformation, has achieved prominence with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) unveiling its proposal to support Jammu and Kashmir in transforming Srinagar into the world’s first “Energy-Efficient Tourist Capital.”

EESL, a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power, has submitted the comprehensive roadmap to Mandeep Kaur, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, and Satish Chandra, Chairman of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), J&K. The plan outlines adoption of global best-in-class energy efficiency technologies across rural and urban regions, highlighting opportunities from J&K’s rapidly expanding development landscape.

Mandeep Kaur emphasised that the Union Territory is entering a phase of high energy demand, electric mobility, and booming tourism. With real GSDP growth of 7.06% in 2024-25, and a record 2.36 crore tourist arrivals last year, she said energy efficiency is the most immediate and affordable strategy to strengthen power reliability, improve service delivery, and reduce carbon emissions.

Satish Chandra recalled how Visakhapatnam, in partnership with EESL, became the first city to retrofit one lakh LED streetlights within a month after Cyclone Hudhud in 2014.

Vizag’s success attracted global recognition from BRICS nations, and inspired adoption in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana. Nationwide, over 1.30 crore LED streetlights have since been installed, saving Rs 6,000 crore annually, and cutting 6.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Officials believe Srinagar can replicate Vizag’s model, and emerge as the world’s first “Energy-Efficient Tourist Capital.”