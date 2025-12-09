Andhra Pradesh achieved 11.28 per cent GSDP growth in second Quarter: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the State economy is firmly back on a high-growth path, releasing figures that showed Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew 11.28% at current prices in the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26, reaching Rs 4,00,377 crore.

This outpaced India’s GDP growth of 8.7% during the same period. Last year, Andhra Pradesh’s Q2 growth stood at 10.17% (`3,59,778 crore), marking a 1.11% improvement.

The State’s Gross Value Added (GVA) rose 11.30%, compared to the national average of 8.7%. Sector-wise, agriculture and allied activities grew by 10.70%, industry by 12.20%, and services by 11.30%, all outperforming national growth rates of 1.8%, 8.5% and 10.6%.

Presenting the socio-economic data at the Secretariat on Monday, he said the NDA government had revived a “crippled economy” left behind by previous YSRCP regime, and restored investor confidence, signing MoUs worth over Rs 13 lakh crore, and SIPB approvals exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore.

Highlighting standout sub-sectors, he said fisheries grew 26.27%, shrimp production 27.09%, banana output surged 151.2% to 37.31 lakh tonnes, mining rose 18.43%, power generation increased 19.12% to 26,837 million units, and real estate expanded 14.31%.

Cargo handling at ports registered 14.90% growth, while air traffic rose 9.42% from 13.69 lakh to 14.98 lakh passengers.

For the first half of 2025-26, Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP stood at Rs 7,58,270 crore, already achieving 44.64% of the full-year target, and 4% of the GVA target. The government has set an ambitious goal of 17.1% growth for the year, aiming to take the economy to Rs 18.66 lakh crore by March 2026. Naidu accused the previous government of leaving behind Rs 13 lakh crore debt, stalled projects, unpaid bills, and a loss of Rs 7 lakh crore in potential GSDP along with Rs 76,195 crore in revenue.