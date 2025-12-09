APRERA committed to transparency in ventures

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA) Chairperson A Siva Reddy on Monday said the authority is committed to ensuring transparency, accountability and consumer protection in the real estate sector. He said all real estate agents and those involved in the sale or marketing of plots, apartments or buildings must mandatorily register on the official AP RERA website before undertaking any transaction.

Project approvals will be issued promptly once required documents are submitted. Reddy said the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act ensures safe and transparent property transactions and assured that complaints against misleading claims by real estate firms would be resolved without delay. Awareness programmes will be held across 13 districts from December 2025 to December 2026.

APRERA Director K Naga Sundari said 1,011 applications were received since January 2025, of which 731 were approved. She said 214 projects, 27 marketing agencies and 285 complaints were processed.