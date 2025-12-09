Minister Nimmala raps former CM Jagan over Parakamani theft row

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu strongly criticised former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of running a ‘mafia regime’ in the sacred Tirumala temple.

Speaking to the media in Palakollu, the Minister condemned Jagan’s recent comments describing the Parakamani theft as a ‘small incident.’ He said such remarks insult the faith of devotees.

Ramanaidu questioned Jagan’s defense of the theft, asking, “Is the Lord’s hundi money ever small?” He alleged that Jagan’s statement amounted to supporting another thief, branding him a ‘major offender backing petty crime.’ The Minister reminded that Jagan himself is named as A-1 in 16 charge sheets, and therefore, trivialising a `75,000 theft reflects his disregard for law and faith.

Ramanaidu further charged that Jagan’s rule exemplified what happens when ‘power is handed to a thief.’ He accused the former CM of showing more affection for criminals, betting mafias, and liquor syndicates than for the people.

He added that despite losing power and lacking even opposition status, Jagan’s attitude has not changed. According to him, the YSRCP survives only on ‘lies and falsehoods.’

He concluded that Jagan, who came to power promising ‘one chance,’ has pushed the state back by two to three decades and left Andhra Pradesh economically shattered.