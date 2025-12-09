No indication of Scrub Typhus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh: Health department

VIJAYAWADA: Health Department has clarified that the scrub typhus cases reported this season remain within the expected range and do not indicate an outbreak. Health Commissioner Veerapandian said diagnostic facilities are now available even at Primary Heal th Centres (PHCs), where samples are being collected from suspected patients.

He noted that scrub typhus is one of the common seasonal fevers and added that the nine deaths reported so far are classified only as suspected cases, with no confirmation yet that they were caused by the disease. Data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP-IHIP) portal shows that AP has recorded 1,566 confirmed cases this year.

A comparative assessment reflects a decline across southern states. AP reported 1,689 cases in 2024 and 1,566 in 2025; Karnataka 1,870 and 1,613; Tamil Nadu 7,308 and 6,925; and Telangana 309 and 187 respectively. Health officials said improved surveillance, wider testing, and systematic reporting have led to higher detection figures, which should not be mistaken for a rise in transmission.

Genome sequencing of samples collected in Guntur and Tirupati is underway to ascertain exact cause of the recent deaths, a process expected to take two to three months. Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed to affected districts to conduct epidemiological investigations. Hospitals across all 26 districts, including Hindupur, Tekkali, Paderu, and Tenali, are conducting diagnostic tests, while awareness programmes are held in coordination with agriculture and panchayat departments.