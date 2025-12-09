Parakamani theft case: Apologise, Bhanu Prakash tells Jagan

KADAPA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board member and BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Monday said the Parakamani case involving Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has entered a critical phase, raising serious concerns about irregularities and missing evidence.

After inspecting the under-construction TTD Kalyana Mandapams in Pulivendula, he told the media that leaders backing the accused in the Srivari hundi theft case were from Pulivendula. He criticised former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for calling the theft a “small issue,” saying such remarks deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees. “Even one rupee stolen from Lord Venkateswara’s hundi is theft. Calling it minor is unacceptable,” he said, demanding that Jagan withdraw the comment and apologise.

He alleged several suspicions surround the Parakamani case and said the chain of influence may stretch from TTD employees to the Tadepalli palace. Questioning the disappearance of crucial CCTV footage, he asked, “Where did the footage go? Who deleted it, and why was it erased instead of being produced before the court?”

He said a writ petition had been filed in the High Court and is likely to be heard this week. He added that a devotee had submitted key visuals, which have now become critical evidence. On the suspicious death of TTD employee AVS Satish Kumar, he said the police investigation is underway and assured that the truth would soon be known.