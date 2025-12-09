Price slump and virus attack hit banana ryots in Nellore

NELLORE: Banana farmers in the district are facing severe distress as crop prices plummet and diseases spread rapidly across plantations. Growers say they are unable to recover basic investments and accuse horticulture officials of failing to ensure price support.

Banana cultivation is widespread in Indukurupeta, Buchchi, Muthukur, Thotapalligudur, Kaluvayi and Vinjamur mandals, with about 3,710 acres under varieties including Bangla, Amruthapani and green banana. Farmers allege traders have formed cartels over the past month, reducing procurement rates to Rs 7 per kg for Bangla and Rs 10 per kg for Amruthapani and green banana, while the same produce sells in markets for Rs 40–50 per kg. With investments of nearly Rs 1 lakh per acre, growers say the losses are unsustainable.

Adding to the crisis, many plantations are reporting Panama virus infestations, which hinder growth and result in smaller, weaker fruit. Farmers say repeated pesticide spraying has failed to contain the disease. Local farmer T Sukumar said he suffered heavy losses despite spending `2 lakh on crop in two acres.

“I incurred a loss of nearly Rs 40,000 per acre. When prices crash, the government should step in and procure the produce. But no such measures are being taken,” the farmer said.

Farmers across the district are demanding immediate intervention, including price support and effective measures to combat the disease outbreak, warning that without action, banana cultivation in Nellore could face further decline.