Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case: SIT gets four-day custody of two accused for questioning

TIRUPATI: The Nellore ACB court on Monday granted the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) four-day custody of Ajay Kumar Sugandh (A-16) and RSSV Subramanyam (A-29) in the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case. The Supreme Court-appointed SIT had filed custody petitions for both the accused four days ago.

Arguments concluded two days later, after which the court reserved, and delivered its order on Monday. Custody was granted in CRL MP No. 542/2025 (A-16) and CRL MP No. 574/2025 (A-29) from December 9 to 12, one day less than the five days sought by the prosecution.

The court also dismissed the bail petition of Ajay Kumar Sugandh, a Delhi-based trader, filed in CRL MP No. 552/2025. He remains in judicial remand.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Jayashekar argued that the custodial interrogation of RSSV Subramanyam, former TT D Marketing General Manager, is essential to trace further evidence, including the alleged role of private dairies suspected of supplying adulterated ghee used in preparing Tirumala laddu prasadam. With the court’s order, the CBI SIT will begin questioning both accused at its camp office in Tirupati on Tuesday.