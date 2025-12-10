Contain black thrips on chilli crop: Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed the Horticulture Department to take measures to contain the widespread black thrips attack on chilli crops. In a telephonic review with Horticulture Director Srinivasulu, he asked for a detailed report on field conditions and instructed deployment of scientists to affected mandals for assessment and guidance.

He emphasised clear communication of scientific pesticide recommendations and mobilising special teams for awareness and training through Rythu Seva Kendras. Scientists from Dr YSR Horticultural University are also conducting regular field inspections. Atchannaidu assured full government suppor to protect farmers.