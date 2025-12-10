Implement MAP to promote energy efficiency: BEE to SDAs

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, has asked all State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to implement an Exclusive Media Action Plan (MAP) to promote energy efficiency and conservation ahead of the 35th National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA).

The initiative coincides with National Energy Conservation Week, observed from December 14 to 20, as preparations intensify to make NECA 2025 a national success.

BEE Director General Dhiraj Kumar Srivastava, chairing review meeting, urged SDAs, including SECM Andhra Pradesh, to prioritise public outreach through print, electronic, and social media. He stressed importance of energy efficiency for economic, environmental, and generational well-being.

The objectives include raising public awareness, encouraging behavioural change, engaging industries, leveraging digital tools, and organising workshops.

Deputy DG Ashok Kumar, directors, and BEE Secretary Milind Deora said preparations are progressing rapidly, with states including AP, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra already showcasing.