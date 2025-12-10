Make revenue services more citizen-friendly: CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to make revenue services more streamlined, and citizen-friendly, ensuring that landowners do not face any hurdles or delays.

Chairing a review meeting on the Revenue Department at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, he emphasised the need for real-time auto-mutation of land records and pattadar passbooks soon after registration.

He made it clear that landowners should not be forced to repeatedly visit revenue offices for passbooks, and ordered a complete overhaul of the department within a year. Naidu also announced that he would review progress every month.

Officials informed him that 86% of the total 5.28 lakh grievances received between June 2024 and December 2025 have been resolved. He asked them to clear all issues speedily, transferring authority to resolve claims on disputed lands from Joint Collectors to RDOs.

Naidu ordered faster clearance of small plots from the 22A prohibited list, removal of assigned lands mortgaged to cooperative societies before 1999, and deletion of barren lands with sale deeds registered before 1954.

CM sets Rs 10,169 crore revenue target for Stamps and Registration dept

Lands belonging to ex-servicemen, freedom fighters, and those assigned before 1954 will also be removed from the list. He ordered regularisation of assigned lands within municipal limits up to 250 square yards at 50% of base value, and aquaculture lands based on sub-registrar’s valuation.

The CM set a target of Rs 10,169 crore revenue for the Stamps and Registrations Department, and directed officials to upgrade land value in line with market rate. He also stressed the need to digitise land data fully, adopt technologies such as blockchain to prevent tampering of records, and ensure transparency in issuing encumbrance certificates.