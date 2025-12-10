Make revenue services more citizen-friendly: CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to make revenue services more streamlined, and citizen-friendly, ensuring that landowners do not face any hurdles or delays.
Chairing a review meeting on the Revenue Department at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, he emphasised the need for real-time auto-mutation of land records and pattadar passbooks soon after registration.
He made it clear that landowners should not be forced to repeatedly visit revenue offices for passbooks, and ordered a complete overhaul of the department within a year. Naidu also announced that he would review progress every month.
Officials informed him that 86% of the total 5.28 lakh grievances received between June 2024 and December 2025 have been resolved. He asked them to clear all issues speedily, transferring authority to resolve claims on disputed lands from Joint Collectors to RDOs.
Naidu ordered faster clearance of small plots from the 22A prohibited list, removal of assigned lands mortgaged to cooperative societies before 1999, and deletion of barren lands with sale deeds registered before 1954.
Lands belonging to ex-servicemen, freedom fighters, and those assigned before 1954 will also be removed from the list. He ordered regularisation of assigned lands within municipal limits up to 250 square yards at 50% of base value, and aquaculture lands based on sub-registrar’s valuation.
The CM set a target of Rs 10,169 crore revenue for the Stamps and Registrations Department, and directed officials to upgrade land value in line with market rate. He also stressed the need to digitise land data fully, adopt technologies such as blockchain to prevent tampering of records, and ensure transparency in issuing encumbrance certificates.
Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, addressing the media after the review meet, said the government is determined to make AP a dispute-free State in land matters. AI is being deployed to achieve a zero-error system and mistakes from the earlier resurvey covering 7,600 villages have been corrected. Resurvey 2.0 will be completed by January 2027 ahead of schedule, he explained.
He noted auto-mutation has already been introduced in both urban and rural areas, with 1.74 lakh cases recorded in villages. Once registration is completed, auto-mutation will be processed online, and documents will be delivered to landowners by registered post.
Delay in issuing new passbooks due to tender conditions will be resolved. Vacant Joint Collector posts in 26 districts will be filled within a week. Joint Collectors will be tasked to clear revenue disputes in their respective areas within a year.
Highlighting welfare measures, the Revenue Minister said caste certificates are being linked with Aadhaar, with 2.77 crore certificates issued so far. On Inam lands, the revenue and endowments departments have been directed to submit a report within 45 days. He announced plans to reform the registration system by studying best practices from other States and abroad, aligning with international standards. Talks are underway to set up registration offices modelled on passport service centres.