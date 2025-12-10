Purvodaya scheme set to transform irrigation, horticulture and rural infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare immediate proposals for the integrated development of three regions under the Purvodaya scheme, ensuring funds are channelled into irrigation, horticulture expansion and rural infrastructure.

Reviewing the scheme and irrigation projects at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he stressed the goal of developing 82 clusters in Prakasam and Rayalaseema as horticulture hubs, with plans to expand cultivation across 20 lakh acres. He asked officials to frame proposals worth Rs 40,000 crore, Rs 20,000 crore for irrigation and another Rs 20,000 crore for infrastructure, including Rs 5,000 crore for rural roads to link villages with national and state highways.

He said completing 23 major and medium irrigation projects and 1,021 tanks in Prakasam and Rayalaseema would secure water for horticulture crops.

He also reviewed the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar linkage project, estimated at Rs 58,700 crore. Officials said it would irrigate 7 lakh new acres in Nellore and Prakasam, stabilise 6 lakh acres, supply drinking water to 60 lakh people, and allocate 20 TMC for industries.

Directing that work begin soon, he asked officials to expedite the diversion of Godavari and Krishna floodwaters. For North Andhra, he sought Rs 5,000-crore irrigation proposals.