Set up national-level task force to combat scrub typhus: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered the creation of a national-level task force of medical experts to study scrub typhus and recommend strategies for its complete eradication.

Chairing a review meeting on the Health Department at the Secretariat, he examined the spread of the disease and the medical support being provided to patients across Andhra Pradesh.

Officials briefed him that the State has recorded 1,592 scrub typhus cases, with Chittoor district reporting the highest at 420. They clarified that although nine deaths were reported, none were conclusively attributed to scrub typhus, as multi-organ failure and other health complications were found to be the underlying causes.

Andhra Pradesh currently ranks eighth in the country in scrub typhus incidence, while neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Odisha have reported nearly 7,000 cases each.

Naidu directed that the newly formed task force conduct field visits, assess ground conditions, and submit actionable recommendations to curb transmission. He also reviewed the state’s overall progress in controlling seasonal diseases. Officials reported a 48% decline in such illnesses over the past year, driven by intensified preventive measures.

Dengue cases dropped sharply from 5,555 in 2024 to 2,452 this year, marking a 56% reduction. Malaria cases fell by 11%, chikungunya by 46%, and Japanese Encephalitis decreased from 11 cases to just two.

While appreciating the improvement, Naidu stressed the need to eliminate seasonal diseases entirely. Reiterating that “unhygienic conditions are the real disease,” he called for sustained public awareness campaigns and coordinated action among departments.

He instructed officials to intensify preventive steps against malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, and ensure public participation in maintaining sanitation.

The review meeting was attended by Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Veerapandian, NTR Health Services CEO Dinesh Kumar, APMSIDC Chairman Gireesha, and other senior officials.