SIT grills two accused in ghee case in Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case

TIRUPATI: The SC-appointed CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensified its probe into the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case on Tuesday by simultaneously interrogating two key accused for the first time.

The SIT questioned Ajay Kumar Sugandh (A-16), a Delhi-based trader, and RSSV Subramanyam (A-29), former TTD General Manager.

Both were taken for medical tests at Ruia Hospital before being shifted to the SIT camp office and later handed over to Tirupati East Police at 5 pm.

The SIT examined the alleged nexus between private dairies and trader Ajay Kumar Sugandh, with the questioning of RSSV Subramanyam considered crucial to uncover policy decisions made during the period.

Investigators used a detailed questionnaire to trace the conspiracy behind adulterated ghee supplied for laddu production, aiming to establish links between suppliers, intermediaries and officials.

Sources said at least two more influential individuals may be added to the chargesheet, expected by month-end.