State's first Gen-Z post office set up at Andhra University

VISAKHAPATNAM: India Post has inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s first Gen-Z themed Post Office on the Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam.

The new facility aims to provide modern and convenient postal services for students, researchers and staff.

The Post Office was inaugurated by Andhra University (AU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Professor GP Raja Sekhar in the presence of Visakhapatnam Region Postmaster General VS Jayasankar, on Tuesday.

The new Post Office combines regular postal services with features that appeal to the younger generation.

It has digital counters, quick parcel services and options that support students who need to send project reports, applications and other study-related documents. The space has been designed to make services easy to use and accessible.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Sekhar said the facility would help students working on research, projects and career planning. He noted that having a modern Post Office on campus would make many tasks simpler and faster.

The Postmaster General stated India Post is working to improve its services to match the needs of today’s youth. He encouraged students to make full use of the facility.

“The centre is expected to benefit thousands of students and staff members. Apart from postal services, the Post Office also offers Wi-Fi, a small cafeteria and a mini library. Visitors can spend some time reading or working while using the services. Information on India Post’s schemes and services will also be available at the centre,” he noted.

He stated that the new facility marks a step towards making postal services more youth-friendly and adaptable to changing communication habits. “It is expected to become an active and useful space on the university campus,” he added.