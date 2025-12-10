Two NSU assistant professors held in Tirupati for sexually harassing, blackmailing student

TIRUPATI: Two Assistant Professors of the National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati—Lakshman Kumar and A Shekhar Reddy—were arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with the alleged sexual harassment and blackmail of a first-year B.Ed student from Odisha.

The arrests followed action after a team led by Tirupati West CI Murali Mohan, accompanied by four women constables, visited Odisha to record victim’s written statement.

That statement became crucial evidence, enabling investigators to establish strong grounds for the arrests. Both were taken to the Tirupati DSP office for interrogation.

The probe is being monitored by SP L Subbarayudu, with DSP Bakthavatsalam heading the investigation. In view of mounting public outrage and political attention, the Andhra Pradesh Government has directed police to form special teams and expedite the case.

According to police, the victim joined NSU on June 25. Lakshman Kumar, from the Department of Education, allegedly lured her into his office and sexually harassed her.

Shekhar Reddy reportedly recorded photos and videos, later using them to blackmail the student with threats of posting the content online, causing severe distress.

Based on a written complaint from the university’s Registrar, a case was registered at Tirupati West Police Station under several sections of BNS.

Police confirmed that both accused were arrested on December 9, at around 6:00 pm.