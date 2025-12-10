WAVES ’25 at Andhra University on December 13

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University will host its annual alumni meet, WAVES 2025, on December 13, organised by the Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) with the university’s support.

Sudha Murty, Rajya Sabha MP, Founder Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, and Chairperson of the Murty Trust, will be the Chief Guest, while AAA founder Chairman GM Rao, an alumnus of Andhra University, will preside over the event.

The theme for this year is ‘women empowerment.’ The programme will include reflections on the centennial journey of the institution and the felicitation of distinguished alumni. KVV Rao, AAA Chairman, said, “We are expecting more than 2,000 alumni to attend, and over 10,000 registrations have been completed.

Alumni from affiliated colleges, graduates of Andhra University, academicians, current students, faculty, and staff are invited to participate in WAVES 2025. All women followers of Sudha Murty are also welcome to attend WAVES.”

Andhra University alumni are committed to supporting their alma mater and fostering relationships with industry. The alumni network aims to contribute to making Andhra University a global centre of learning.