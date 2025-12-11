Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh extends CMRF support to young blood cancer patient

VIJAYAWADA: A 12-year-old boy from Anantapur, who is fighting blood cancer, has received crucial financial assistance from Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh. The minister sanctioned Rs 12 lakh through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the child’s medical treatment.

The boy, K Chinnikrishna Uday Pawan Kumar of Venugopal Nagar in Anantapur town, is undergoing treatment at Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation in Bengaluru.

With the family struggling financially, they had appealed to the minister during his district tour last month for help with the expenses of bone marrow transplantation and chemotherapy.

Lokesh assured them of support and has now fulfilled his promise.

Handing over the Letter of Credit (LOC) for Rs 12 lakh under the CMRF, Lokesh said the government stands by families in distress and will ensure that no child’s life is lost due to a lack of resources. The boy’s family expressed gratitude to the minister for his intervention.