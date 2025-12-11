Andhra set to lead India’s AI revolution: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh has used his ongoing US tour to pitch Andhra Pradesh as India’s emerging hub for artificial intelligence, semiconductors, smart manufacturing, and global technology investments.

During a series of high-level meetings with leaders of Google, Intel, NVIDIA, Adobe, and Zoom, Lokesh outlined Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s AI revolution, and building a robust ecosystem for next-generation industries.

He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh, with its $180 billion economy, aims to grow into a $2.4 trillion economy by leveraging cluster-based development across nearly 20 identified sectors, including automotive, renewable energy, electronics and AI.

He said the State’s strong political will, infrastructure, and skilled workforce make it an attractive destination for global technology giants. In his meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Lokesh reviewed progress on the $15 billion AI data center project in Visakhapatnam, which Pichai described as their largest FDI outside the United States.

Lokesh urged Google to support server manufacturing ecosystems through Wistron.