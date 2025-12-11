Andhra set to lead India’s AI revolution: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh has used his ongoing US tour to pitch Andhra Pradesh as India’s emerging hub for artificial intelligence, semiconductors, smart manufacturing, and global technology investments.
During a series of high-level meetings with leaders of Google, Intel, NVIDIA, Adobe, and Zoom, Lokesh outlined Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s AI revolution, and building a robust ecosystem for next-generation industries.
He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh, with its $180 billion economy, aims to grow into a $2.4 trillion economy by leveraging cluster-based development across nearly 20 identified sectors, including automotive, renewable energy, electronics and AI.
He said the State’s strong political will, infrastructure, and skilled workforce make it an attractive destination for global technology giants. In his meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Lokesh reviewed progress on the $15 billion AI data center project in Visakhapatnam, which Pichai described as their largest FDI outside the United States.
Lokesh urged Google to support server manufacturing ecosystems through Wistron.
Lokesh seeks global tech, AI investments for AP
Pichai assured that Google would examine the proposals, noting that the company is expanding cloud regions in India, and supporting startups through its accelerator programme.
At Intel’s Santa Clara headquarters, Lokesh met IT CTO Shesha Krishnapura, and invited the company to set up an Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) unit in Andhra Pradesh. He also proposed an “Intel-Amaravati AI Research Center” in partnership with IIT Tirupati or Sri City IIIT, supported by HPC clusters for research in healthcare, agriculture, and climate modelling.
Lokesh urged Intel to integrate its global training programmes such as “AI for Youth” into Andhra Pradesh’s engineering curricula and establish skill labs in universities to train students in VLSI design, AI, and robotics.
In Santa Clara, Lokesh met NVIDIA Vice President Raj Mirpuri, and requested the launch of a smart factory pilot project in Andhra Pradesh using Omniverse and Isaac Sim platforms for AI-driven industrial optimisation.
He sought NVIDIA’s support in AI skill development, quantum simulators for universities, and mentoring deep-tech startups through the company’s $850 million India fund. Mirpuri said NVIDIA’s largest R&D center outside the US is in Bengaluru, and assured that Andhra Pradesh’s proposals would be discussed at the leadership level.
Lokesh also met Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and urged the company to establish a Global Capability Center in Visakhapatnam. He highlighted opportunities to link Adobe’s expertise with Andhra Pradesh’s pharma and med-tech zones, suggesting collaboration with Pfizer and investment firm KKR, where Narayen serves as director, for vaccine manufacturing, clinical trials, and healthcare investments.
Narayen said the proposals would be reviewed with colleagues. In discussions with Zoom President Velchamy Sankarlingam and COO Aparna Bawa, Lokesh pitched the idea of setting up an R&D or engineering development center in Amaravati or Visakhapatnam. He sought Zoom’s collaboration in creating virtual classrooms to connect urban teachers with rural students, and in expanding telemedicine networks to link village clinics with district hospitals.
Sankarlingam noted that Zoom’s technology centers in Bengaluru and Chennai already play a key role in global innovation, and promised to examine Andhra Pradesh’s proposals.
Lokesh reiterated that Naidu’s vision is to ensure every family in Andhra Pradesh has at least one AI professional. He said the State is working to create AI-driven use cases across education, healthcare, and citizen services, while preparing its youth for future workforce demands.
“Our goal is to ensure Andhra Pradesh leads India’s AI revolution,” Lokesh declared.
Through these engagements, Lokesh positioned Andhra Pradesh as a State with strong leadership, speed of execution, and a clear roadmap for technology-driven growth, seeking to attract global investments that will transform its economy and society.
Later during his visit to Canada, IT Minister Lokesh urged investors to explore opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting rapid industrial growth, strong connectivity, and major global investments already underway. In meetings with Business Council of Canada (BCC) President Goldy Hyder and Fairfax Financial CEO Prem Watsa, Lokesh sought support for industrial projects and tourism ventures. Hyder assured cooperation, noting BCC’s role in representing 150 leading Canadian firms. Lokesh also invited Fairfax to expand Sterling Resorts in Nallamala, modelled on Panama City, and to support completion of the Kuppam Greenfield Airport. Watsa promised to examine AP’s proposals.