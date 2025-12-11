Atal-Modi Governance Yatra from Sathya Sai district

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are in place for the launch of the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra in Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai district.

The yatra will commence on Thursday with the unveiling of a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, followed by a public meeting. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend as chief guest, along with BJP state president PVN Madhav, national secretary and state minister Satyakumar Yadav, and NDA alliance leaders.

The yatra, designed to highlight Vajpayee’s governance achievements, will tour district headquarters until December 25, concluding with a grand meeting at Amaravati on Vajpayee’s birth centenary.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah or JP Nadda are expected at the finale. Dharmavaram, represented by Minister Satyakumar Yadav, was chosen as the starting point. The town is decorated with saffron, TDP, and Jana Sena flags, symbolising NDA unity. As part of the program, 2,000 tenth-class students from government schools will receive free bicycles, funded by Satyakumar’s service trust “Samskruti,” which has also paid Rs 2.6 lakh in school fees for needy students.

Three specially designed buses, adorned with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders, and NDA allies, will carry leaders during the statewide tour. Public meetings at district centres will include statue unveilings and addresses by national leaders.

Organisers said the yatra aims to showcase Vajpayee’s reforms—from highways and rural roads to telecom and agriculture—and PM Modi’s vision to make India a global leader by 2047.