Minister Kandula Durgesh seeks strong branding efforts to lift Andhra on tourism map

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has called for an aggressive, multi-platform marketing strategy to promote Andhra Pradesh as a major national and international tourism destination.

Chairing the first meeting of the state’s Tourism Marketing Committee at the Secretariat, he instructed officials to design campaigns showcasing the state’s diverse attractions through events, festivals, advertising, and global outreach.

The committee reviewed more than 25 agenda items, including mega tourism events, district-level festivals, roadshows in Kolkata and Hyderabad, participation in international fairs, branding collaborations, social media campaigns, digital advertising, brochures, and video content.

Durgesh cited recent initiatives such as the Araku Winter Festival, Balloon Festival, Flamingo Festival, and Vijayawada Utsav, and said such programmes must be expanded to draw foreign tourists and investors.

He noted that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have prioritised tourism, with plans for large-scale events to elevate the State’s global profile.

In a separate meeting with tourism investors who signed MoUs at the recent CII Partnership Summit, the Minister assured full government support for speedy execution of the project.

He urged investors to finalise DPRs, acquire land parcels, and collaborate with branding firms to accelerate progress. Where government land is unavailable, he advised utilising private land to avoid delays.

Durgesh said tourism growth is a key government objective and promised to resolve inter-departmental issues flagged by investors. He reviewed company backgrounds and financial capacity, stressing the need for strong documentation and timely cabinet approvals.