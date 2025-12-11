Operations improve at Vizag Airport after days of disruptions

VISAKHAPATNAM: Flight operations at Vizag Airport are gradually returning to normal after several days of disruptions, with a steady decline in the number of cancelled and delayed flights since December 7. According to airport data, 62 flight movements are scheduled each day.

The number of cancelled movements stood at 3 on December 3, 14 on December 4, 30 on December 5, 18 on December 6, 20 on December 7, 16 on December 8, 14 on December 9 and 10 on December 10.

Airport officials said this downward trend indicates an improvement in operations, especially when compared to the peak disruption period.

On December 10, although 10 flights were cancelled, no flight was delayed by more than 30 minutes. This marks a clear improvement from December 4, when delays beyond 30 minutes peaked at 32.

IndiGo, which operates 42-44 flights a day, accounted for most of the cancellations between December 3 and 7. The airline cancelled 30 flights on December 5 and 20 flights on December 7.