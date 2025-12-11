Order probe into Rs 56-crore Sesha Vasthram scam: TTD

TIRUMALA: Allegations of large-scale irregularities in the procurement of silk shawls, popularly known as Sesha Vasthram, have rocked the TTD.

The present administration, along with the Trust Board, has lodged a complaint with the State government seeking a probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the CID into what is being described as a Rs 56-crore scam.

According to highly placed sources, the scam involves purchases worth Rs 76 crore made since 2016, with shawls supplied by VRS Apparel Exports, Nagari. These shawls, offered to dignitaries after darshan at the Ranganayaka Mandapam along with prasadam, as part of temple custom.

The TTD Marketing Department has been procuring the shawls since 2015, with prices quoted at varying rates — Rs 2,400, Rs 1,800, Rs 1,600, and Rs 1,400 per piece. At present, the quoted price is Rs 1,389 per shawl.