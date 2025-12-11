Pawan Kalyan launches major panchayat raj reforms to boost rural governance in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that the sense of happiness employees experience during promotions must translate into improved service delivery at the grassroots level.

Addressing ‘Mata Manthi’, an interactive meeting with staff from the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Engineering and Rural Water Supply departments, he urged employees to uphold impartiality, dedication and integrity in public service.

Pawan Kalyan said he was familiar with the day-to-day struggles of government staff, having grown up in a household headed by a government employee. Promotions, he noted, create a festive atmosphere in families and enhance motivation to perform. It was for this reason, he said, that the government had ensured a transparent and merit-driven promotions process in his departments.

He pointed out that more than 10,000 employees in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development wings had received promotions in the past 18 months, an unprecedented scale even when compared to the era of united Andhra Pradesh. Promotions, he said, were given purely on the basis of seniority and sincerity, contrasting it with earlier years when postings and promotions were allegedly influenced by rate cards. While assuring that he would remain accountable in his role, he cautioned staff against lapses and urged them to maintain discipline in official duties.

Highlighting reforms undertaken to strengthen rural governance, he said several structural changes had been implemented recently. The long-standing cluster system had been scrapped, paving the way for 13,350 gram panchayats to function as independent administrative units.