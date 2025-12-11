Scrub typhus emerges as a major health concern in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Scrub typhus, a mite-borne infectious disease, is emerging as a significant public health concern in AP, particularly during the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

The illness is caused by the bacterium Orientia tsutsugamushi and spreads through the bite of infected chigger mites that thrive in tall grass, scrub forests, and dense vegetation.

Speaking to TNIE, Ch Manoj Kumar, Senior Consultant – General Physician, Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, explained that symptoms usually appear six to fourteen days after a bite. “Patients often present with high fever, chills, severe headache, muscle pain, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. A distinctive sign is the eschar—a dark, scab-like lesion at the site of the bite. If left untreated, scrub typhus can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, meningitis, or even organ failure,” he said.

Preventive measures include avoiding areas with thick vegetation, wearing protective clothing, trimming surroundings to reduce mite habitats, and using insect repellents containing DEET or permethrin.

“Lying or sitting directly on the ground in such areas should also be avoided,” he added.

“With timely diagnosis and antibiotic therapy, recovery is swift, and mortality rates drop significantly. Doxycycline remains the first-line treatment, while azithromycin is preferred for children and pregnant women. Symptoms typically improve within 48 hours of starting treatment, though severe cases may require hospitalization and supportive care,” Kumar explained.

To tackle the rising threat, the State Government has formed a national-level task force of medical experts to study scrub typhus and recommend eradication strategies.

According to the health department, 1,592 cases have been reported across AP.