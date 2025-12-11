United Hindu majority in India a myth: Andhra minister Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday asserted that the belief that Hindus are a united majority in India is a ‘myth,’ arguing that the community remains deeply divided by caste, language, and regional identities. He said these internal divisions have contributed to discrimination against Hindus despite their demographic strength.

Speaking to the media after interacting with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development staff, the Deputy CM emphasised that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all religions, and insisted that laws governing religious practices should be applied uniformly. “If rules are different for Hindus compared to Muslims and Christians, societal conflicts become inevitable,” he said.

He criticised what he termed ‘pseudo secularism’ in Tamil Nadu, accusing the DMK government of interfering in temple administration and selectively targeting Hindu customs. He said such actions reflect a prejudiced mindset that ignores similar scrutiny of other faiths.

He condemned attempts to impeach judges who deliver verdicts favourable to Hindu religious rights, citing the Sabarimala case as an example where Hindus fought their case legally without resorting to personal attacks on the judiciary.

He called for the establishment of a special board dedicated to safeguarding Sanatana Dharma, and urged Hindus nationwide to unite in defence of their cultural traditions.

Referring to the Parakamani theft, he slammed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for dismissing the incident as insignificant.