YSRCP fields Suresh Babu for Kadapa mayoral poll

KADAPA: The election for Kadapa Municipal Corporation’s new Mayor will be held at 11 am on Thursday during a special council meeting. District Joint Collector and Election Authority Adithi Singh inspected arrangements on Wednesday, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner N Manoj Reddy and Additional Commissioner Rakesh Chandra.

The High Court, hearing petitions regarding former Mayor K. Suresh Babu’s removal, cleared the way for the polls, allowing the election to proceed as scheduled on December 11, ending uncertainty surrounding the mayoral process.

YSRCP has unanimously nominated 47th Division Corporator Paka Suresh. With a clear council majority, the election is expected to be a formality. Party corporators pledged support in the presence of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy. Paka Suresh will take oath during the special session, while the TDP, lacking sufficient strength, will not field a candidate.

The mayoral seat has been vacant since September 23, when the Municipal Administration Department removed Suresh following vigilance findings that his family members violated municipal regulations by securing contract works. Deputy Mayor Mumtaz Begum has been functioning as in-charge Mayor since then.

The State Election Commission issued a notification on December 4, directing notices to eligible corporators by December 7 and scheduling the election for December 11. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed within 200 metres of the municipal office until December 12.

TDP district president R. Srinivasulu Reddy said the party would abstain from the election, citing the removal of the former Mayor as justified and focusing on upcoming municipal polls.