Andhra Cabinet nod to projects worth Rs 25k crore; urban development sector gets a boost

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday, approved a sweeping set of proposals across urban development, industries, energy, tourism, infra and welfare sectors.

The decisions together unlock investments of over Rs 25,000 crore across multiple departments, and are expected to generate more than 1.1 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy briefed the media on the Cabinet decisions.

A major share of approvals came in the urban development and water resources sectors. The Cabinet ratified revised administrative sanction of Rs 9,514.63 crore for 506 projects under the State Water Action Plan, and permitted 281 additional projects to be taken up under the lump sum method.

It cleared the L1 bid for the construction of key buildings in Capital Amaravati, including Lok Bhavan, the Governor’s Residence, Assembly Darbar Hall and guest houses.

In addition, the Cabinet approved a Rs 532.57 crore tender for the expansion of the E3 Road with a six-lane elevated corridor linking the Seed Access Road to NH 16.