Andhra Pradesh HC adjourns hearing on Legislative Council Chairman Moshen's plea

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the appeal filed by Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju challenging a single-judge order regarding the resignation submitted by YSRCP MLC Jayamangala Venkataramana.

A single-judge bench had earlier directed the Council Chairman to complete the inquiry and take a final decision within four weeks on Venkataramana’s resignation letter. Contesting these directions, the Council Chairman approached the High Court with an appeal.

The division bench comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice N Jayasurya took up the matter and postponed the hearing to December 18, allowing time for the senior counsel appearing for the appellant to present their arguments.

The Council Chairman’s counsel Y Rajaratnam contended that the single-judge order was ‘unconstitutional’ and contrary to Supreme Court precedents. He argued that directing the Chairman to decide the issue within four weeks was not legally valid and cited an earlier instance where an MLC had withdrawn a resignation.