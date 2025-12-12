Andhra Pradesh procures over Rs 20.64 lakh metric tonnes of paddy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has registered record-breaking paddy procurement this KMS 2025-26, with the Civil Supplies Department crossing a major milestone.

As of December 11, the State has procured 20,64,673 metric tonnes (over 20.64 lakh MT) of paddy from 3,24,296 farmers, marking one of the fastest procurement drives in recent years. The government has already transferred Rs 4,609.89 crore to farmers’ accounts.

On December 10 alone, procurement touched a massive 1,46,607 MT, reflecting the pace of operations across the State.

The department has dispatched 1,71,651 MT of rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), a historic achievement within just 15 days of the procurement season’s commencement. Usually it is done during the January, however, the government dispatched early.

‘’To ensure smooth logistics, nearly 32,000 lorries, along with tractors, mini-tractors and special trains, are being utilised for transportation across districts,” Nadendla said.

In view of rains and Cyclone Ditva in Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla, officials initiated emergency measures, including inter-district movement permissions to 106 rice mills in Krishna district to avoid delays, he added.

He further said the combination of transparent procurement, timely payments and strict supervision of millers has helped sustain the record pace.