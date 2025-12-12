At least nine dead, 22 injured as private bus plunges into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Several passengers are feared dead after a private travel bus lost control and plunged into a gorge on the Chinturu–Maredumilli ghat road late on the night between Thursday and Friday.

The bus was reportedly carrying more than 30 passengers who were returning from a darshan at the Bhadrachalam temple and were travelling towards Annavaram. According to initial information, at least nine people are believed to have died on the spot. Twenty-two people sustained injuries and are being shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment. All the victims are residents of Chittoor district and were on a pilgrimage at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred near the Rajugarimetta turn, where the driver is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and fell into the gorge.

Police personnel and local residents rushed to the spot after receiving information and launched rescue operations in the darkness and difficult terrain.

Further details are awaited.