BJP leaders recall former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s services; statue unveiled

DHARMAVARAM: A bronze statue of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was unveiled in Dharmavaram town on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who took part in the programme, said Vajpayee’s life and politics reflected unity, dignity and service to the nation. He recalled that Vajpayee, along with LK Advani, founded the BJP and gradually took it to the forefront of national politics.

Yadav described Vajpayee as a leader revered across the country. He also noted that Vajpayee played a key role in forming the NDA alliance with CM Chandrababu Naidu.

BJP State president PVN Madhav said the party was currently conducting the ‘Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra’. He credited Vajpayee for uniting anti-Congress forces by bringing 27 parties under the NDA banner.