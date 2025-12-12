CM Naidu, Minister Lokesh to launch major projects in Visakhapatnam today

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam is set for a major boost in technology and infrastructure development as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh prepare to launch a series of large-scale IT projects on Friday.
The most prominent among them is the foundation stone for Cognizant’s permanent campus at Kapuluppada IT Hills, where the company has been allotted 21.31 acres. Cognizant will invest Rs 1,583 crore to develop a world-class AI and digital transformation centre in three phases, creating 8,000 jobs.
The first phase is scheduled for completion by 2029, with full expansion targeted for 2033. Until the permanent facility is ready, the company will operate from a temporary 1,000-seat campus at the Mahati FinTech building in Rushikonda.
On the same day, Minister Lokesh will also lay the foundation for the Satva Vantage Vizag Campus at Hill-4 in Madhurawada. Developed by the Satva Group with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore across 30 acres, the project is expected to generate 25,000 direct jobs and up to 50,000 indirect employment opportunities.
The campus will include Grade-A office spaces, premium residences, integrated retail and hospitality facilities, smart mobility systems, renewable-energy integration, and ESG-compliant infrastructure. Satva Group, which has completed 78 million sq. ft. of development across major metros, plans to develop 5 million sq. ft. of IT office space in Visakhapatnam over the next five years.
In addition to these marquee projects, Minister Lokesh will also perform ground-breaking ceremonies for seven more IT companies in Madhurawada and Kapuluppada.
Tech Tammina will invest Rs 62 crore to create 500 jobs, while Nonrel Technologies will invest Rs 50.60 crore to generate 567 jobs. ACN HealthCare RCM Services will set up its unit with an investment of Rs 30 crore, creating 600 jobs and beginning operations within a year. Imaginnovate Techsolutions will invest Rs 140 crore to provide employment to 2,600 people, and Fluentgrid Limited will invest Rs 150 crore to create 2,000 jobs. Motherson Technology Services will establish its facility with an investment of Rs 109.73 crore.