CM Naidu, Minister Lokesh to launch major projects in Visakhapatnam today

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam is set for a major boost in technology and infrastructure development as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh prepare to launch a series of large-scale IT projects on Friday.

The most prominent among them is the foundation stone for Cognizant’s permanent campus at Kapuluppada IT Hills, where the company has been allotted 21.31 acres. Cognizant will invest Rs 1,583 crore to develop a world-class AI and digital transformation centre in three phases, creating 8,000 jobs.

The first phase is scheduled for completion by 2029, with full expansion targeted for 2033. Until the permanent facility is ready, the company will operate from a temporary 1,000-seat campus at the Mahati FinTech building in Rushikonda.

On the same day, Minister Lokesh will also lay the foundation for the Satva Vantage Vizag Campus at Hill-4 in Madhurawada. Developed by the Satva Group with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore across 30 acres, the project is expected to generate 25,000 direct jobs and up to 50,000 indirect employment opportunities.