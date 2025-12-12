CREDAI delegation meets CM Naidu, lauds reforms in realty sector

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from CREDAI Andhra Pradesh met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday and applauded the government’s recent policy decisions aimed at revitalising the construction and real estate sectors.

They briefed him on the upcoming CREDAI National Conclave scheduled for December 19-20 in New Delhi, which will feature Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of five States and national-level industry representatives.

The team, led by CREDAI AP President Bayana Srinivasa Rao, Chairman Buddiga Srinivas, Secretary Dasari Rambabu, state office-bearers and national representatives, said the reforms introduced over the past 18 months had brought renewed momentum to the industry.

They noted that the construction sector plays a key role in the State’s economy and that measures taken under the CM’s leadership had boosted investor confidence.

Among the major steps welcomed by the industry were the free supply of sand, amendments to the 2017 Building Rules, repeal of NALA, support for non-high-rise buildings up to 24 metres, reforms in the Fire Act, and draft amendments offering concessions for high-rise structures. They said these decisions would expedite approval processes across the State.

The delegation also highlighted CREDAI’s ongoing skill development programmes for unskilled and semi-skilled workers in masonry, plumbing, electrical work, tiling, carpentry and related trades. They informed the CM that large-scale skill initiatives are planned in Amaravati.

CREDAI AP expressed hope that the government would continue to advance industry-friendly administrative reforms.