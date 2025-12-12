Elaborate measures for Maha Shivaratri at Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: The Trust Board of Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Devasthanam met on Thursday at 9.45 am under the chairmanship of MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy, Trust Board Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, and Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy to approve preparations for the upcoming Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams 2026.

The board sanctioned works related to festival arrangements, infrastructure improvements, sanitation, security, and cultural programmes. Key approvals included temporary electrical illuminations at the main and sub-temples, repairs to vahanams and temple chariots, arrangements for Teppotsavam at Narada Pushkarini, and setting up sheds, and generators for the festival.

Additional approvals covered GI sheet stages for cultural events, CCTV installation and maintenance, temporary toilets, LED video walls, drone cameras, hoardings, workers’ materials, and procurement of flowers and fruits for temple decorations.

Sanitation teams, food arrangements for VIPs, police personnel, deputed government staff, artists, and temple employees for all 14 festival days were approved, along with Annadanam arrangements at Anjuru Mandapam during Giri Pradakshina.

The plan includes unified ticket counters, new waiting halls, luggage and footwear counters, pathways to guest houses, and improvement works at Goshala and the tourist bus stand.

The board sanctioned procurement of computers for temple sections, stainless steel laddu trays from SAIL, free distribution of kumkum and vibuthi packets to devotees, fibre idol setups at festival stage, and extension of tender period for collecting empty ghee tins from the temple store.