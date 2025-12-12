Ensure success of Swarnandhra in Bapatla: Collector Vinod Kumar

BAPATLA: Bapatla District Collector Vinod Kumar V has emphasised that the district must show strong improvement across all Swarnandhra Progress Indicators.

He held a review meeting on Thursday with officials from various departments in hybrid mode — district officials attending in person and mandal-level officials joining virtually from the Collectorate.

Vinod Kumar said Bapatla district should move on the path of development. He noted that the government evaluates engineering departments based on their performance.

He stressed that progress must be visible across all four grading categories and urged officials to work with commitment to achieve the targets set by the government.

Ensuring a permanent house for every family is the primary goal for the Housing Department, he said. Similarly, providing safe drinking water to every household and laying pipelines is a key responsibility of the concerned departments. The Electricity Department must ensure uninterrupted power supply for domestic use, he added. The Collector instructed officials to develop good-quality roads to ensure smooth travel for the public and to eliminate potholes.

He said students in government, residential and ashram schools must be provided with a pleasant learning environment.

Municipalities must prioritise sanitation, ensure systematic waste removal and focus on converting waste into useful resources, which is a component of progress indicators.

He added that increasing granite production would enhance revenue sources. All development works in the district must strictly adhere to quality standards, he said.

Officials were directed to upload monthly progress details related to Swarnandhra indicators on the Swarnandhra portal by the 3rd of every month.