Minister Lokesh pitches Andhra Pradesh as global tech hub in Canada

VIJAYAWADA: On the fifth day of his US–Canada tour, Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, held a series of strategic meetings in Toronto, pitching the State as a prime destination for global investments in AI, quantum technologies, clean tech, renewable energy, logistics, and infrastructure.

Lokesh met senior representatives from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), OpenText, the Consulate General of India in Toronto, and the Canada–India Business Council (CIBC), highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s rapid progress under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

During his meeting with CPPIB Global Public Affairs team member Tim Downing, Lokesh invited the fund to explore investments in green energy, ports, logistics, toll roads, and urban infrastructure. He said that Andhra Pradesh has vast solar and wind potential and aims to become a major renewable energy hub. He also urged CPPIB to consider participating as an anchor investor in the state’s newly created “Master Funds” designed to attract long-term institutional capital.