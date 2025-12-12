Minister Lokesh pitches Andhra Pradesh as global tech hub in Canada

VIJAYAWADA: On the fifth day of his US–Canada tour, Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, held a series of strategic meetings in Toronto, pitching the State as a prime destination for global investments in AI, quantum technologies, clean tech, renewable energy, logistics, and infrastructure.
Lokesh met senior representatives from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), OpenText, the Consulate General of India in Toronto, and the Canada–India Business Council (CIBC), highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s rapid progress under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
During his meeting with CPPIB Global Public Affairs team member Tim Downing, Lokesh invited the fund to explore investments in green energy, ports, logistics, toll roads, and urban infrastructure. He said that Andhra Pradesh has vast solar and wind potential and aims to become a major renewable energy hub. He also urged CPPIB to consider participating as an anchor investor in the state’s newly created “Master Funds” designed to attract long-term institutional capital.
In another meeting, Lokesh discussed emerging technology opportunities with OpenText Senior Vice President John Radko. He encouraged the global EIM and AI solutions provider to invest in AI and quantum computing initiatives in Andhra Pradesh and to launch skill development and internship programmes for local youth. Lokesh also met Kapidhwaj Pratap Singh, Consul General of India in Toronto, and representatives of the Canada–India Business Council.
He said AP has become one of India’s most attractive investment destinations, offering single‑window approvals within 21 days and industry-friendly policies that have helped attract `23.5 lakh crore in investments in just 18 months.
In a smeeting with CIBC president Victor Thomas, Lokesh highlighted the State’s leadership in future technologies and noted that Google recently announced a USD 15 million investment to establish an AI hub and data centre in Visakhapatnam.