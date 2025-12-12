Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu to inspect Veligonda project works today

ONGOLE: State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu will inspect the progress of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Reservoir Project twin tunnel works on Friday.

According to the Minister’s camp office, he will reach the Dornala Veligonda Reservoir Project guest house and stay there on Thursday before inspecting the tunnel works and holding a special review meeting with Water Resource Department (WRD) officials and authorised representatives of the contract agencies at office.

In his recent visits to the Veligonda Project on November 7 and November 12, Ramanaidu, accompanied by a team of irrigation experts, thoroughly inspected the Veligonda feeder canal, which was damaged due to Cyclone Montha.

He also examined a culvert that had collapsed at 850 metres, measuring 100 feet long and 30 feet deep in the tunnel because of cyclone rains and floodwaters.

During the review meetings, the Minister directed authorities to expedite the removal of water that had entered the 9 km twin tunnels. He instructed that all pending works should be completed by his next visit.