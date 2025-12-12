Ministers thank Dy CM Pawan Kalyan as government clears major rural road projects

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers cutting across regions met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday to express their appreciation after the government sanctioned a massive round of funds for rural road restoration, marking one of the biggest pushes for village connectivity in recent years.

They told the Deputy CM that people in their constituencies had suffered for years because the previous government had left village roads in a state of disrepair. With the newly approved works, these long-pending issues would finally be resolved, the ministers said, thanking Pawan Kalyan on behalf of the public.

Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Vangalapudi Anitha, Narayana, Nadendla Manohar, Savitha, DVB Swamy, Nimmala Rama Naidu, Anagani Satya Prasad, Ram Prasad Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy and Kandula Durgesh conveyed their gratitude.

The Panchayat Raj Department has already issued a G.O. approving the first phase of work. In total, 1,299 roads in 157 constituencies will be taken up for strengthening.

The government has released Rs 2,123 crore under SASCI funds for the initiative. The first phase covers 4,007 km of roads across 26 districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently laid the foundation stone for these works under the ‘Palle Panduga 2.0’ programme.