Nine pilgrims dead, 22 injured as bus plunges into gorge on Chinturu–Maredumilli ghat road in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nine tourists from Chittoor district were killed and 27 others sustained injuries when a private travel bus allegedly plunged into a valley on the Tulasipaka ghat road in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district during the early hours of Friday.

The bus, belonging to Vigneswara Travels, was carrying 37 passengers at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Friday at a sharp turn on the Chinturu–Maredumilli ghat road. The tourists were travelling from Araku Valley and were scheduled to reach the Bhadrachalam temple later in the morning.

Teams from the Maredumilli and Chintoor police stations reached the spot and began rescue operations along with local villagers.

One of the survivors recalled that the group had started from Chittoor on Saturday to tour north Andhra Pradesh. “We visited the Simhachalam temple on Thursday and reached Araku by evening. Early this morning, while on our way to Bhadrachalam, the bus suddenly fell into the valley around 4.30 a.m. at a sharp turn,” she said.