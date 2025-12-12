Paka elected unopposed as new Kadapa Mayor

KADAPA: YSRCP corporator Paka Suresh was unanimously elected as the new Mayor of Kadapa Municipal Corporation on Thursday. Representing the 47th division, Suresh has won as a corporator for three consecutive terms. He was the only candidate to file a nomination, leading to his unanimous election.

A special council meeting to elect the Mayor was held at the Municipal council hall under the supervision of District Joint Collector and Election Authority Aditi Singh. The meeting commenced at 11 a.m. Deputy Mayor B Nityananda Reddy and corporator Shafi proposed Suresh’s name, which was approved by all present members. Subsequently, Municipal Commissioner N Manoj Reddy administered the oath of office to the newly elected Mayor.

MLC M. Ramachandra Reddy, corporators and officials congratulated Suresh on assuming the post.

In the 2021 municipal elections, YSRCP won 48 divisions, while one independent and one TDP candidate were elected. Due to the deaths of corporators from divisions 22 and 48, the total number of corporators has reduced from 50 to 48. Adding three ex-officio members including Kadapa MLA R Madhavireddy (TDP), Kamalapuram MLA P. Chaitanyareddy (TDP), and YSRCP MLC Ramachandra Reddy the total voters increased to 51.

With 8 YSRCP corporators shifting to TDP, and one elected member along with two ex-officio members, TDP’s strength stood at 11.