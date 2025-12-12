‘Quantum Valley drawing firms to Andhra Pradesh’: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed confidence that the upcoming Amaravati Quantum Valley will evolve into a major centre for cutting-edge scientific research. He said the proposed Quantum Computing Centre in Amaravati will support innovation across sectors, including education, healthcare, and drug discovery.

The Chief Minister held a meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday with a delegation of international researchers, academicians, and technology entrepreneurs. The visiting team informed him that they are prepared to establish a Global Quantum Bio Foundry in Amaravati to advance research in new drug development and material sciences. They explained that this would be India’s first Quantum Biomedical Research Ecosystem.

Congratulating the team, Chandrababu Naidu said extensive research is needed in areas such as public health, pharmaceutical design, and biomedical innovation. He emphasised that quantum-based applications—such as advanced biosensors—should be developed for public benefit. The Chief Minister announced that the Quantum Computing Centre in Amaravati will begin operations soon. He noted that IBM, TCS, and L&T are collaborating to set up the facility. Leveraging the National Quantum Mission, Andhra Pradesh is building a comprehensive quantum ecosystem, he said.

Recalling the success of earlier initiatives like the IT sector and Genome Valley, the Chief Minister said AP is now attracting companies eager to work in the quantum technology space. He added that the upcoming Quantum Computing Centre will enable breakthrough research in drug discovery, material sciences, and other emerging fields.