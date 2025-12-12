TDP to use technology for close ties among rank and file

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the party is embracing new and innovative ways to stay connected with its leaders and grassroots workers. He noted that technology, once limited, has now evolved rapidly and is being leveraged extensively in organisational activities.

Naidu participated in a special interaction titled ‘Coffee Kaburlu’ at the party headquarters in Amaravati, where he met mandal party presidents and key organisational functionaries.

During the session, he reviewed the recently conducted training programmes and recalled how such exercises were held during NTR’s era. In the past, he said, training camps were conducted ‘under trees in the scorching sun,’ whereas today they are organised in ‘comfortable, air-conditioned rooms,’ reflecting how far the party’s organisational systems have progressed.

Naidu urged leaders to continuously upgrade their leadership skills to match changing times and emphasised that every worker must understand the party’s ideology and core principles. He said the party is adopting creative formats like these interactions to strengthen communication with its cadre.