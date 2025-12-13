Andhra Pradesh became the most attractive investment destination: Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as one of the most attractive destinations for industrial investment in the country, said Minister for Information & Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy while inaugurating the AP Chambers Business Expo 2025 in Vijayawada on Friday.
Opening the three-day event organised by the AP Chamber of Commerce at the SS Convention Hall, he urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the State’s favourable investment climate and come forward to establish industries.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing single-window clearances within 21 days, ensuring faster approvals and smoother processes for investors. Representing the Chief Minister at the event, Parthasarathy said transparent governance, investor-friendly systems, and visionary leadership are accelerating the State’s development.
He added that the government is moving from Ease of Doing Business to a new phase focused on the ‘Speed of Business,’ with the aim of creating lakhs of employment opportunities by strengthening investor confidence.
The Minister highlighted that AP is set to become the first State in India to establish a quantum computer, marking a significant step in the country’s technological advancement. Preparatory work for the project has already begun, and the State is also the first to utilise funds from the Centre’s Rs 1 lakh crore allocation for quantum development.
He said the goal is not only to import quantum computers but also to manufacture them within the State. To ensure timely disbursal of industrial incentives, the government has introduced an Escrow Account system - an unprecedented initiative in India - to prevent delays and provide financial security to investors.
Parthasarathy noted that AP has already introduced over 25 comprehensive industrial policies across sectors.
With a 972-kilometre coastline, fertile land, and strong human resources, the State offers a conducive environment for industrial growth. He assured that the government, NDA representatives, and senior officials are always accessible to support investors with necessary approvals and assistance.
State Pollution Control Board Chairman P Krishnayya said the government aims to build an industrially strong yet pollution-free AP. He emphasised that the State’s recycling policy plays a crucial role in reusing industrial waste, with capital incentives of up to 45 percent for plastic, metal, and construction-and-demolition recycling units.
The expo features more than 150 stalls from sectors including banking, automobiles, food processing, solar energy, tourism, handlooms, and construction.