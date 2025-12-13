Andhra Pradesh became the most attractive investment destination: Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as one of the most attractive destinations for industrial investment in the country, said Minister for Information & Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy while inaugurating the AP Chambers Business Expo 2025 in Vijayawada on Friday.

Opening the three-day event organised by the AP Chamber of Commerce at the SS Convention Hall, he urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the State’s favourable investment climate and come forward to establish industries.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing single-window clearances within 21 days, ensuring faster approvals and smoother processes for investors. Representing the Chief Minister at the event, Parthasarathy said transparent governance, investor-friendly systems, and visionary leadership are accelerating the State’s development.

He added that the government is moving from Ease of Doing Business to a new phase focused on the ‘Speed of Business,’ with the aim of creating lakhs of employment opportunities by strengthening investor confidence.

The Minister highlighted that AP is set to become the first State in India to establish a quantum computer, marking a significant step in the country’s technological advancement. Preparatory work for the project has already begun, and the State is also the first to utilise funds from the Centre’s Rs 1 lakh crore allocation for quantum development.